Eternal Evolution launches in Europe and select regions with special launch rewards

In case you missed it, idle strategy game Eternal Evolution has officially launched across Europe and other selected regions on Google Play, letting players get first dibs on the game this month. To celebrate the launch, the game is giving away exciting in-game goodies with a special code as well.

In Eternal Evolution, players can expect to summon Terran, Atlas and Wenfyr heroes and train them to take down foes in the battlefield. Since the game is an idle title, players will also earn resources even when they're logged off.

In celebration of the regional launch of the game, players can use the "OfficialLaunchEU" gift code until June 22nd at 2:00 PM (GMT/UTC+0) to score special in-game giveaways. They can also mention their friends' names on the game's official Facebook launch post from now until June 25th to earn even more in-game goodies.

In particular, the First Prize is a Google Play Gift Card + Diamond*10,000 + Gold*100,000, while the Second Prize is a Google Play Gift Card + Diamond*5,000 + Gold*50,000 for three lucky winners. Meanwhile, five players will win the Third Prize, which is a Google Play Gift Card + Diamond*2,000 + Gold*20,000. Finally, ten players will nab a Lucky Prize of an Elite Hero Selection Card D (Assassin Heroes)*1.

And to make sure nobody is left behind, all participants will score Diamond*300 simply for joining in.

If you're keen giving it a go, you can download Eternal Evolution now on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.

Are you on the lookout for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best strategy games for Android phones and tablets in 2022?