When I first started purchasing cables, I felt like they were all pretty much the same. I would purchase the cheapest possible, then be disappointed when the connection bit had completely messed up and showed wires. I just figured that they were all sort of like that, but I have found that the Titan Indestructible Cable doesn't just mess itself up with use!

This cable is quite long, which makes it perfect for battery packs that you want to store in your bag, while still using your phone or for your sofa cable setup for charging, which is where I am primarily using these!

The Titan Indestructible Cable is on the thicker side, which makes sense logically, and the end that you plug into has a longer, plastic but bendable shield around the cable, which feels like the area that normally breaks on these sorts of things. The bit that plugs in has a harder metal around it, feeling quite sleek and durable.

I have been using this cable regularly for a month now, to charge my phone, Nintendo Switch, and to go on adventures with me - and it's still feeling and looking brand new. I quite like having such a reliable and dependable cable with me. The Titan Indestructible Cable does feel like a cable that is going to last as long as my phone will, which is exactly what I am looking for.

I got the USB-C to USB-C cable, as that works with the majority of my devices, even with laptops around the house, so it is the most useful cable for me. I feel it charges very fast as well, especially compared to some of the very cheap cables I have had in the past.