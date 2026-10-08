Escape the Baby Alarm is a humorous puzzle game about navigating the complexities of parenthood

Escape the Baby Alarm is an upcoming puzzle game that explores the complexities of parenthood

Developed and illustrated by Julie Normann Bjørnskov, it explores her own experiences with motherhood

Featuring 17 chapters, 38 puzzles and an original soundtrack, it adds a heaping dose of humour to proceedings

While we so often cover exciting RPGs, flashy shooters or quirky adventures, there's a small but prominent niche on mobile for games which delve into bigger topics. And Escape the Baby Alarm is undoubtedly one of them, as this humorous puzzle game about the complexities of parenthood is slated for a November 24th release.

Inspired by developer and illustrator Julie Normann Bjornskov's own experiences with motherhood, Escape the Baby Alarm transforms all the challenges and learning experiences into short, sometimes funny but often heartwarming puzzles for you to solve. And boasting 17 chapters and 38 puzzles, it's certainly nothing to be sneezed at content-wise.

Baby come back

It's easy to see the personal experiences that have gone into Escape the Baby Alarm. As Bjornskov put it: "Becoming a parent changed me completely. In many ways, it felt like my own rebirth, in my personal life but also in my career. I felt this burning need to tell that story, and I felt that a game was the most complete way I could tell it."

And, not to get all ex-media student on you, but I do feel like it's just as valuable to have games like Escape the Baby Alarm on mobile as it is bigger releases such as Mabinogi Mobile or Monster Hunter Rise. Exploring another person's perspective and experiences is part of what art does, and games are one of the most interesting ways we can connect with them.

Not only that, but if you're a fan of quirky animation, challenging but not obtuse puzzling, and the occasional bit of humour, you might just find something to enjoy in Escape the Baby Alarm.

And if you're looking for other ways to put your brain to the test, then mobile is certainly the platform to pick. Our list of the best puzzle games on Android offers some choice picks for you to try!