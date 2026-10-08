Solitaire Clash goes true crime for Halloween with their new Spookitaire: Cold Case event

Get into the Halloween spirit with Solitaire Clash and its new Spookitaire event

Solve puzzles in-game and on social media for a chance to win rewards

And find interesting new twists on the Solitaire Clash format with Halloween-themed mechanics

It's the Halloween season, and all across the world, people are gearing up for gruesome scares and chilling thrills. Not least, it would seem, in Solitaire Clash of all places! Yes, now you can jump into a true-crime mystery with Spookitaire: Cold Case, via the popular mobile adaptation of the solo card game.

Spookitaire: Cold Case has you investigating three distinct cases, the first of which centres around Ashgrove Concert Hall and the death of its artistic director. You'll gather clues in-game and find plenty of Halloween-themed mechanics and other twists to grapple with as you search for clues to solve the case!

Solitary detective

Halloween also sees the introduction of Solitaire Clash's social media event, which encourages you to follow their accounts, find clues and leave a theory to win limited-time rewards in Solitaire Clash. Sure, it's not exactly going to be Poirot-level conundrums, but it's a good way to get those tiny grey cells moving regardless.

While it doesn't quite have the flair of Avia Games' past collaboration for the State Fair at Texas, a popular Halloween pastime for residents of the state, this is still a pretty fun little event for fans of Solitaire Clash to jump into.

The Halloween mechanics mainly focus on minigames and other oddities, but there're also some interesting new additions such as Vase of Fortune which has a theme based around the Day of the Dead festival. So if you're a Solitaire Clash fan looking to get into the Halloween spirit, then the Spookitaire event is definitely one to jump into!

But if you're looking for other great new mobile games to play this week, then you're in luck. The latest in our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week is now live, featuring some choice picks of interesting launches from the last seven days.