Era of Celestials codes (September 2025)

In Era of Celestials, you create a character and adventure into various dungeons and PvP arenas, where you will challenge enemy monsters and other players. There are bosses to go up against, who have a chance to drop some pretty powerful gear, and even companions to help make the battles easier!

If you want to get some free goods, you don't want to miss out on the latest redeem codes. From Era of Celestials codes, you will get a lot of Rubies, Diamonds, and even Mythic Stone Boxes to make your character stronger!

The Diamonds and Rubies are the premium currencies (free premium currencies, if you may), which you'll need for various events and bundles - that's just part of the rewards you can get from some of these codes.

If you count the Mythic Stone Boxes and Basic Enhance Stones that you can use to upgrade your character, you'll find yourself getting stronger by the minute... and I'm not just saying that because of how the game plays.

So, let's take a look at the codes then, shall we?

Newest working Era of Celestials codes

Happy7thEOC - 100 Diamonds, 2 Mythic Stone Boxes, 100 Basic Enhance Stones, 500 Rubies

Expired

LUNARNEWYEAR666

EOC003

EOC004

THANKYOUALL

JARELLHEART

April1

How to redeem codes in Era of Celestials

Step 1 : Tap on the Bonus icon next to the minimap.

: Tap on the icon next to the minimap. Step 2 : Go to Other Rewards .

: Go to . Step 3 : Open the green Redeem button.

: Open the green button. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem button.

To redeem the Era of Celestials codes,, so you can unlock the Mailbox (Social) function. After that, you can follow these steps to redeem the codes:

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, which means you can go back to the main screen and, on top of your Inventory, select the Social icon. That's where all of your emails will go!

How to get more codes?

About Era of Celestials

