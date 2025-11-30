Epic Games Store mobile wraps up November with Universe for Sale as a freebie

Create your own universes

Play as Lila, who can create pocket dimensions at whim

Uncover the story behind a ramshackle town on Jupiter

Speak with the townsfolk and learn their stories

If you missed Universe for Sale the first time around, you’ve got a very good excuse to fix that now. The Epic Games Store mobile app is giving it away for free this week, running from November 27th to December 4th, available worldwide on Android and in the EU on iOS. Not a bad deal for one of the more distinctive narrative adventures to release in recent times.

We covered the game back when it launched on iOS, and its atmosphere hasn’t lost any of its charm. Universe for Sale sees you enter this derelict colony floating in Jupiter’s clouds (don’t go behind the science here). It’s a place where the weather app reads acid rain frequently and strangers in teahouses casually chat about enlightenment and pocket universes.

Speaking of those strangers in teahouses, a major chunk of your journey revolves around meeting the colony’s odd residents, be it simians or skeletal creatures. As you progress, you’ll also slowly unravel the story of Lila, a woman who can create entire universes in the palm of her hand.

Universe for Sale originally began as a comic, which doesn’t feel surprising given how narrative-focused it is. Each frame carries some of that graphic-novel DNA. Colangelo’s art style is also clearly seen, with those hand-drawn, moody, expressive, and rich details that pull you deeper into this floating shantytown.

So, if you enjoy narrative adventures that sit somewhere between cosy and uncanny, Universe for Sale may stick with you. And since it’s free for the week, there’s no real reason not to dip in and see why it landed a spot on our best mobile games of the year (so far) list.

If you want a deeper dive before you download it, our full Universe for Sale review is worth a look, as it picks apart what makes this little story on Jupiter so compelling.