Monster Hunter: Outlanders' second closed beta kicks off at the end of this month

Monster Hunter Outlanders has set the date for its second closed beta

Those who signed up will explore the new region of Aesoland

Not to mention fighting new Radiant species and enjoying new features, like barbecuing

The Monster Hunter franchise is one which seems to permanently waver between bona fide mainstream smash hit and cult classic. I'd lean towards the latter since it has a lousy film adaptation to support that viewpoint! But either way, the classic experience is set to come to mobile with Monster Hunter: Outlanders.

Now, those of you who pre-registered for the second closed beta will be excited to learn that it's now officially confirmed to arrive on April 29th! It will introduce you to the exciting new world of Aesolad to explore, not to mention new Radiant species and the ever-popular BBQ feature to feed your hungry adventurer.

Monster Hunter: Outlanders stands out from previous mobile versions of the series by not emulating the VR/AR format of Monster Hunter Now and instead bringing the full-fledged third-person action-adventure formula to mobile. That includes all the weapons, gear, monsters and features fans know and love.

Auslander

I'm particularly interested to see how Monster Hunter Outlanders turns out. And while I don't have access to the closed beta myself, I'm sure plenty of news and player feedback will leak out over the testing period.

Trying to bring a full-fledged version of an existing franchise to mobile has always been difficult. The usually lower-end devices in terms of performance and limited room for controls make it a tricky medium to work with. So here's hoping that Outlanders can faithfully recreate the gameplay, atmosphere and excitement of the hit Monster Hunter franchise!

And if you like hearing our waffle about mobile gaming in general, then maybe you'd like to listen to it in audio form? The latest episode of the official Pocket Gamer Podcast is now live on all platforms, letting you listen in as me, Catherine and Will discuss the latest news and events in the world of mobile gaming.