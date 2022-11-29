Ark Legends tier list to help you pick the best heroes

- re-checked the list

Finding the right characters for your own team is one of the most complicated tasks in Ark Legends. The fact is that there are many various heroes featured in the game. You probably want to skip the weak and useless ones and start collecting the best characters right from the beginning.

is here as a shortcut that will help you accomplish exactly that, as we have ranked all of the characters, including the best heroes in the game. Let’s get started! Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer staff