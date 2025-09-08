Enhypen World launches first teaser trailer and sets date for pre-registration this month

Hyped

Upcoming K-pop spinoff Enhypen World has started up its new social channels

This includes our first teaser for the upcoming release

The teaser seems to indicate something a mite less serious than some had hoped

Fans of hit K-pop group Enhypen will soon be able to get their hands on a brand-new cinematic adventure for mobile, based on the boy band. While Enhypen World remains something of an unknown factor, we're slowly seeing more news creeping out, including the establishment of the official social channels.

Notably, this also means we have our first official teaser for Enhypen World: Eternal Moment, and it's, well, there's not much to go on. The most we have is chibi versions of the band members and a dramatic zoom into the logo for the upcoming release.

Having been described previously as a cinematic adventure, it might be a bit disappointing for fans expecting something different if this turns out to be yet another cutesy-k-pop-idols-squashed-down-to-improbable-proportions-and-doing-cute-things type game. But with pre-registration opening September 15th, those of you who do like that can register your interest pretty soon.

Get hype(n)

Now, don't get me wrong. Not being an existing Enhypen fan, I wasn't exactly cut up by the idea that this might not be something on par with, say, Bloodborne or Elden Ring. But as someone who covers a lot of K-pop-related content, it would have been fun to see something more unusual hit storefronts.

Then again, with Enhypen World coming from Takeone, the same folks behind Blackpink the Game, NCT Zone and BTS World (hey, that's where the name came from)! who have focused squarely on the more cutesy sort of releases. Still, until we know more about Enhypen World, it's anyone's guess as to what will make this new release stand out.

