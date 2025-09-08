MicroMacro: Downtown Detective brings its iconic crime-solving action to iOS and Android

Another board game goes digital

Investigate crimes across a sprawling cartoon city map

Follow suspects and figure out crimes committed by various characters

Play three free cases, with 22 more mysteries waiting

Crime never sleeps, and now neither will you. Soft Boiled Games’ MicroMacro: Downtown Detective has just landed on iOS and Android. This isn’t just another mobile puzzler. It’s a sprawling hidden picture detective game where every street corner hides a story, and every innocent-looking figure might be your next suspect.

You start with three free cases to test your skills, chasing down clues across an enormous cartoon city map crammed with secrets. One minute you’re tracking a sneaky pickpocket weaving through a crowded market, the next you’re unravelling how a violinist ended up dead in an alley. Each suspect leaves a trail, and it’s up to you to connect the dots and piece together the mystery.

Unlocking the full version of MicroMacro: Downtown Detective gives you 22 more cases to delve into, from petty robberies to full-blown murder mysteries. And the beauty of it all is that the map never changes, but your perspective does. You’ll see the same character pop up at different points in their day, and it’s your job to reconstruct the narrative from those snapshots.

This mobile release is based on the award-winning MicroMacro: Crime City board game, but it’s been reimagined for solo play on touchscreens. It is currently available in English, French, and German, with support for more languages on the way. So, if you're looking for something that’s equal parts cosy and sinister, this mix of crime-solving and deduction might be for you.

Download MicroMacro: Downtown Detective now on the App Store and Play Store by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free to try, and you can get your hands on the full version for $5.99 or your local equivalent. Visit the official website for more information.

