Enhypen World: Eternal Moment opens pre-registration and unveils new details

Enhypen World: Eternal Moment has opened pre-registration

Jump into a world of vampiric memories and puzzles

Pre-register for the chance to win an exclusive signed Polaroid

After more than a few weeks without much in the way of details, the upcoming K-pop-inspired release from TakeOne, Enhypen World: Eternal Moment, has opened pre-registration! Not only that, but they've given us an idea of what to expect when Eternal Moment hits storefronts on iOS and Android later this year.

Pre-registration is available on Google Play and the App Store, with a chance for those who pre-register to win their own signed Enhypen Polaroid and special in-game items. We also have an idea of what gameplay will entail with a suite of new images and screenshots available on the storefronts!

Enhypen World draws on its own original story, riffing on the vampire motif often associated with Enhypen. You'll embark on an adventure aimed at protecting each member's memories from attacks by weird creatures while helping rebuild the ruined Vampir Town.

This bites

While Enhypen World doesn't quite change up TakeOne's usual gameplay of cutesy representations of band members, what with you being accompanied by 'adorable butler companions' called Vamkids, it's certainly jam-packed with content to enjoy for fans and newcomers alike.

And if you're already a dedicated Enhypen fan, there's a veritable bonanza of content to dig your way through. Starting off with exclusive photocards, Member Rooms and Lobbies, the aforementioned customisable Vampir Town and puzzle-based gameplay all about defending the aforementioned memories.

While it may not be the Dark Souls of K-pop spin-offs, it does seem that there's some truth to that cinematic adventure aspect, while still being approachable for fans when Enhypen World: Eternal Moment releases later this year.

