Video: Mobile games that changed history

Open your textbooks to page eleven...

This week, Scott Westwood covers the mobile games that changed gaming history

It's a deep dive into the background of mobile and how it shaped gaming as we know

Explore everything from the earliest days of Snake to the touchscreen revolution

Mobile gaming changed history. No, I don't mean, 'oh no, microtransactions'. I mean, genuinely, for the better, shifted the industry on its axis. 'But how?' You may ask. Well, it'd take a massive feature to cover that kind of topic. Fortunately Scott Westwood's latest video is here to answer that question!

As I usually try and do, I won't just rehash what Scott says. So you'll need to go and watch the video itself to find out more. But suffice to say, Scott offers a pretty comprehensive overview of the development of mobile and how it shifted the industry.

Now, many of these changes are limited to the development of mobile gaming into a legitimate segment of the wider industry. However, there are plenty of more fundamental shifts that you may be surprised to find out began with mobile itself!

While it may be tempting nowadays to decry the so-called 'death' of mobile gaming, right now the industry is more vibrant than ever. I'd say we've had something of a peak in terms of crossover success and profits, and now what remains once the business people are done freaking out about any dip are the true standouts.

With Rovio being acquired by Sega, and NetEase bringing true ray-traced, graphically stunning MMOs to mobile, it seems as if our humble platform is settling in as a true pillar of gaming. Was there perhaps a mythical golden age? Maybe, but at the same time, Scott presents a compelling narrative of how mobile gaming has shifted not just itself but the industry as a whole.

Indeed, there's always going to be great games coming to mobile, no matter where or when you are. So if you're looking for some of them, why not stay Ahead of the Game with our regular feature of the same name?