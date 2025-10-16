Enhypen World: Eternal Moment is out now worldwide

Get hyped!

Enhypen World: Eternal Moment is out now on iOS and Android

Jump into an adventure featuring the popular K-pop boy band

Solve puzzles, rebuild Vampir Town and interact with the members

I think it's fair to say that K-pop has never been more popular. Whether it's the demon-hunting side of things or the imminent return of monoliths, BTS to the stage, it's the genre on everyone's lips. No surprise then that Enhypen World: Eternal Moment is looking to make a splash as it launches worldwide!

Centred around the titular band, Enhypen, Eternal Moment sees you joining the band members in their vampiric Vamkidz form to rebuild the destroyed Vampir Town. You'll clear various stages and defeat invading creatures with the help of Enhypen member cards to protect their memories.

Enhypen boasts numerous SNG (social network game) elements to let you customise your own Vampir Town with the aforementioned miniature Enhypen members. You'll do the usual strategy gubbins of constructing buildings, producing resources and earning items that'll level up your member cards.

Worlds apart

The fact that Enhypen World: Eternal Moment is shooting for a global launch all at once is a pretty interesting sign. It's an indicator that, while they may not be huge over here in the West, they do have fans TakeOne are seeking to appeal to.

In terms of gameplay, there's nothing too spectacular here, but nothing awful either. You'll have a mixture of puzzles and long-term settlement building to keep you engaged, while those who're into swooning over the band members can do so in exclusive videos and voice clips.

And if you're lucky enough to be in Seoul from November 17th to 2nd, you'll find a pop-up shop at the Hyundai Seoul Department store to celebrate the launch.

