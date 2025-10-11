Enhypen World: Eternal Moment will make a stop in Seoul ahead of its global launch

Engene’s assemble!

Special pop-up at The Hyundai Seoul between Oct 17th and Nov 2nd

Official merch, costumes, and visual themes on display

Ticket sales go live on Oct 10th

Pre-registrations for Enhypen World: Eternal Moment opened last month, but fans in Seoul are getting an early chance to experience it up close. TakeOne has announced a special pop-up event at The Hyundai Seoul (this runs from October 17th to November 2nd), which will celebrate the upcoming cinematic adventure featuring the K-pop group.

Titled Invitation from Vampir, the pop-up transforms the Epic Seoul space into a physical extension of the world - and this comes complete with exclusive outfits, behind-the-scenes photos, and themed activities. Ticket sales begin October 10th at 3:00 pm KST on Naver Reservation. You may just be able to walk in for free based on availability.

On the inside, you’ll find all the official merch and displays that change weekly. You’ll also be able to collect rewards through special coupon packs. If you're a real Engene (the fan club), then you’ll want to come back to see all the costumes and visual themes.

As for the game itself, Enhypen World combines the band’s theatrical imagery with a darker, story-driven twist. You play as the protagonist in a narrative about memory, mystery, and a ruined Vampir Town that you’ll slowly rebuild alongside the members.

It’s not just another cute, chibi-styled idol sim as this one seems to lean into a more cinematic vibe, with voice performances, interactive storytelling, and puzzle-driven segments that link back to the band’s own lore. You’re also joined by Vamkids, small companion creatures that accompany you through battles and exploration, adding a touch of charm without losing the gothic edge.

Enhypen World: Eternal Moment is set to launch globally soon, but for now, the K-pop-up (see what I did there?) offers a small, tangible taste of what’s coming. Catch it when it releases on the App Store and Google Play on October 16th. Pre-registrations remain open until then.

And if you're into it, then here’s a list of the best otome games to play on mobile right now!