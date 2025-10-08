Elpis: Fallen Star codes (October 2025)

While resources for the gacha are often incredibly limited, you can get them for free if you know where to look - which is right here in our list of Elpis: Fallen Star codes.

This stunning adventure takes inspiration from classical JRPGs. You can create a team of up to 8 characters and dive right in. You have to place them strategically, using both front and backline. Those characters holding the front line will be your "tanks", while others will deal damage from the backline.

Even though the combat is not groundbreaking, the relaxed atmosphere and amazing OST make it one of those experiences that leave you wanting to play for hours. And because summons are the ultimate satisfaction when it comes to gacha RPGs, Elpis: Fallen Star codes that help you make the most of the pool should be your prized possessions.

These will grant you freebies like Miracle Silhouette or Destiny Silhouette, which are used to summon new characters. You can also get your hands on some Gold and Echo Runestones - exactly the stuff you need to boost your team!

Active Elpis: Fallen Star codes

DARKWING1006 - 1 Miracle Silhouette, 1 Destiny Silhouette, 1000 Gold, 1000 Echo Runestone (New!)

- 1 Miracle Silhouette, 1 Destiny Silhouette, 1000 Gold, 1000 Echo Runestone GURGLE - 5 Miracle Silhouette, 3000 Gold, 3000 Echo Runestone

- 5 Miracle Silhouette, 3000 Gold, 3000 Echo Runestone ELPIS0926 - 5 Miracle Silhouette, 3000 Gold, 3000 Echo Runestone

- 5 Miracle Silhouette, 3000 Gold, 3000 Echo Runestone ELPIS7 - 5 Miracle Silhouette, 3000 Gold, 3000 Echo Runestone

Expired

GHOST

ELPISOBT

SAMURAI

How to redeem your freebies

Step 1 : Go to your profile (tap your avatar in the top-left corner).

: Go to your (tap your avatar in the top-left corner). Step 2 : Find the coupon icon in the bottom left corner.

: Find the in the bottom left corner. Step 3: Enter one of the active codes exactly as written, then press Confirm.

Redeeming these is pretty straightforward. Here’s how:

How to get more goodies?

Rewards not working?

There are lots of new ones released regularly on the official Facebook profile, as well as shared on the EFS Discord server. But if you want to find them all effortlessly, then you can simply save this page and check it often.If a reward doesn't work, that's probably because it's expired. In EFS, all the codes are automatically capitalised, so case sensitivity isn't an issue.

