Elpis: Fallen Star guide for new players
| Elpis: Fallen Star
Since it's a gacha, there are several features that a complete beginner might not pay too much attention to. So, I've decided to share a complete Elpis: Fallen Star guide to help you out!
This lovely gacha is one of those RPGs that hits you with gorgeous visuals, simple combat, and about fifteen different systems at once. It’s stylish, fast-paced, and the narrative is surprisingly deep too.
But it's not all just about the narrative...
What's up with this Elpis: Fallen Star guide?Why a guide, you might wonder? That's simple - to help new players better understand the gameplay, of course. Whether you’ve just started or you’re still figuring things out, this handy list breaks down a few tips to help you avoid making rookie mistakes.
And if you want to hit the ground running, make sure to redeem these Elpis: Fallen Star codes too!
Tip #1 - Learn some basics
Most players instinctively try to skip tutorials, but here, the early missions teach more than just basic controls. They quietly introduce you to the combat flow - you'll learn how to position your characters, but also the importance of the roles.
You can't only have damage dealers (that go in the back line), since they are incredibly squishy. They will die before even getting close to finishing off the enemies. You need to know when to swap characters, how to cancel animations, and the timing of dodges.
The first few story chapters also drop guaranteed heroes, so that's nice.
Read everything!It's not the most "fun" way to play, but as every other gacha pro will tell you, "knowledge is power". Take some time to read the skill descriptions, and pay attention to where the enemies are placed. It’ll make every fight afterwards a lot less chaotic since you'll know exactly what to expect.
Another important little tip that I have focuses on exploration. Not level exploration, but menu exploration. Spend a few minutes clicking through each feature once it becomes available.
Check your missions, claim your daily and login rewards, and all the various menus. It might sound boring, but you’ll often find free items, quests, or unclaimed bonuses sitting right there. Understanding your base systems early sets you up for a smoother, more efficient grind later on.
That's where you will also learn the best pattern to complete your dailies a lot faster later on.
Tip #2 - Build a balanced team
It’s tempting to throw in all the rarest characters the moment you get them, but balance is key. You need to fill a mix of roles - at least a tank, one support, and 2+ DPS. Different enemies require different approaches, so a full DPS lineup will melt fast once you hit later stages. Similarly, a full tank/support team will not have the damage required to pass.
As I mentioned before, you need a mix of roles - you also need to pay attention to the pattern of your characters' attacks. Don't place your tanks far away from the enemies, because they could just walk past the tanks and go straight to the damage dealers.
For me personally, as a general rule of thumb, I always prefer placing my DPS right behind the tanks. I also like placing the supports between the tanks and DPS (depending on the character), since that's a sure way to keep the damage dealers alive for a lot longer.
Tip #3 - Main DPS first, then tank, then the rest
Resources are the bane of our existence... especially early on. Spreading them evenly across all the characters is a common trap - don't fall for it if you want to get through the first few chapters easily.
How to upgrade your charactersFocus on upgrading one main carry - ideally, you want to focus on a top-tier DPS (like GhostQueen that you get for free) if you pulled one. Use your other characters to support that character.
The core DPS on the team will help you clear content faster, which is what we all want.
I suggest you upgrade that character as much as possible, including their skills. When you feel like the damage dealt is solid, start investing in your secondary unit, ideally your tank.
Tip #4 - Position accordingly
This isn’t one of those games where you can face-tank everything. Bosses, elite mobs, and Glory Land enemies (characters) can have different patterns of attack, so you need to position and re-position all the time.
Tip #5 - Farm resources & EXP
It goes without saying, but I want our Elpis: Fallen Star guide to emphasise this: you want your characters to be crazy strong, so even if there is no "gear" system in place, there is an "Emblem" one. This one acts like the usual gear in other gachas. Whenever you equip 3 emblems from the same set to a character, they will gain additional effects.
You should try farming for those Emblems, but also for the other resources you need to make them stronger.
Upgrading the skills will unlock additional effects, but that requires you to limit break a character (star them up). Use the dupes for a limit break, but make sure you don't forget about upgrading the skills.
Materials for skill upgrades can be farmed in the Adventure> Material Supplies> Skill Training menu, where you will also gain some EXP.
Whenever you get stuck due to a low level, just go ahead and farm some of these resource stages, because the EXP you get from them will help you level up quicker.
Tip #6 - Save your Opal or spend it in rate-up banners
Opal is your premium currency, and it’s painfully easy to spend it on impulse rolls. The gachas look tempting, but saving your Opal for a limited or banner event is usually smarter. You can spend them on banners for characters of the highest tier, since that's the "normal" thing to do.
You should really avoid going for ALL the characters/banners, and instead focus on reaching that pity milestone at 60 pulls.
Bonus tip: keep an eye on eventsThe developers love dropping time-limited events with bonus materials or free summons. Even small ones add up fast, so check the Events tab regularly. Missing an event might mean missing an easy five-star weapon or upgrade material that could’ve saved you days of grinding.
Tip #7 - Join a guild (Expedition Team)
It might sound basic, but joining a guild early has more benefits than you’d expect. You’ll gain access to extra content, but also free resources (just for being active). Occasionally, there are also guild events, which can give amazing rewards.
The guild system in Elpis: Fallen Star is called "Expedition Team", and that's where you can partake in Expedition Drill. This feature lets you fight a sort of "Guild Boss" alongside your other guildmates.
Any guild will do?To be completely frank with you, you don't even have to be in the best of the best guilds. That's for players who dedicate a lot of time, resources, and money. You can create your own if you want to play casually, or join one that advertises casual play. You can always quit the guild and join another if things don't go the way you want them to go.
Of course, if you want to build the best team to help out your guild, why not have a look at our Elpis: Fallen Star tier list too?
Elpis: Fallen Star codes (October 2025)