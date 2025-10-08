Elpis: Fallen Star guide for new players

Most players instinctively try to skip tutorials, but here, the early missions teach more than just basic controls. They quietly introduce you to the combat flow - you'll learn how to position your characters, but also the importance of the roles.

You can't only have damage dealers (that go in the back line), since they are incredibly squishy. They will die before even getting close to finishing off the enemies. You need to know when to swap characters, how to cancel animations, and the timing of dodges.

The first few story chapters also drop guaranteed heroes, so that's nice.

Read everything!

It's not the most "fun" way to play, but as every other gacha pro will tell you, "knowledge is power". Take some time to read the skill descriptions, and pay attention to where the enemies are placed. It’ll make every fight afterwards a lot less chaotic since you'll know exactly what to expect.

Another important little tip that I have focuses on exploration. Not level exploration, but menu exploration. Spend a few minutes clicking through each feature once it becomes available.

Check your missions, claim your daily and login rewards, and all the various menus. It might sound boring, but you’ll often find free items, quests, or unclaimed bonuses sitting right there. Understanding your base systems early sets you up for a smoother, more efficient grind later on.

That's where you will also learn the best pattern to complete your dailies a lot faster later on.