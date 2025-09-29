Ragnarok V Returns codes - Grab some extra Valkyrie Stone Souls

If you've reached the endgame and want to upgrade you're best gear, these Ragnarok V Returns codes will get you the Valkyrie Stone Souls to do so.

Taking us on a revamped journey that started many years ago in Ragnarok Online: Valkyrie Uprising, this is an MMORPG filled with old-school mechanics with some modern sensibilities, where it makes sense.

One such inclusion is codes. From them, you will get Valkyrie Stone Souls, which you'll need for your end-game gear. This will prevent the gear enhancement from failing, so you want to save them for the later stages, not your starter gear. Oh, and you can also get Random Boxes, which (as the name implies) can get you various rewards depending on the box.

Active Ragnarok V: Returns codes

WONDERLEAF8 - 10 Valkyrie Stone Souls,1 Random Box

Expired

MYSTICSKYX2

LUCKYHEART7

DREAMRIVER4

BRIGHTLUCKX

WINTERGLOWQ

HAPPYSUNZ9

COSMICFIREX

ROVGL41558

JOYFULRAIN8

SUNNYPATH3

MAGICCLOUDQ

BRIGHTMOON7

LUCKYSTONEX

HAPPYOCEAN9

WONDERTREEK

MYSTICFIRE2

DREAMLIGHTX

WINTERLUCK5

COSMICWAVEZ

SUNNYDREAM4

MAGICLEAFQ

JOYFULSKY8

LUCKYRIVER7

HAPPYMOONX

ROVMOOLIGHT

ROVJOLBMN

ROVASLAMR

ROVCABCS

ROVPLAYNOW

ROVWHOOHOO

ROVLETSGO

ROVGRANDLAUNCH

ROVADVENTURE

ROVTHANKYOU

ROVCHOCOJA

ROVGIFTYEAH

ROVLOVELIVE

ROVHAPPYDAY

ROVGIFTLOP

ROVHOTSUMMA

How to redeem codes in Ragnarok V: Returns

Step 1 : Tap the cog to open the game's options (on the left side of the screen).

: Tap the to open the game's options (on the left side of the screen). Step 2 : Select the Enter Coupon option.

: Select the option. Step 3: Type one of the active codes and select OK.

If you are not sure how to redeem the codes in Ragnarok V: Returns, all you have to do is follow these few simple steps:

The rewards are sent to your in-game mailbox, so you should go ahead and claim them from there whenever you have a minute.

How to get more codes?

About Ragnarok V: Returns

The easiest way for you to stay updated on the latest codes is to save this page and check it regularly. Whenever a new code is out, it'll be shared on the Ragnarok V: Returns' Discord server . But if you don't want to join that, simply keep checking back in with us.If you're a fan of old school MMORPGs, then you'll likely enjoy your time here. You can farm, set up shops, and explore countless dungeons, facing bosses that are there to grant you exclusive rewards. So, don't expect any genre-defining changes here. Not that they're necessarily needed.

