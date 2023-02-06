Mafia City redemption codes for VIP points and truce (February 2023)

- checked for new codes

We have compiled a list of all working Mafia City redemption codes that you can use right away to claim free in-game rewards like attack bonuses, VIP points, Cash, Load, Metal, Weapons, Red Wine, Stardust and much more.

We will keep updating this post with new Mafia City redemption codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes and use them before they expire.

Currently working Mafia City redemption codes

mafiacity6th - New!

MafiaBoss - New!

Expired

ZYMCWX

XKFWZB

HLXJTX

FMBZJZ

GSJBJC - Rewards: 8 hours truce and a 20% attack bonus for 24 hours

- Rewards: 8 hours truce and a 20% attack bonus for 24 hours VPZXVD - Rewards: 900 VIP points and VIP for 1 day

How to redeem Mafia City codes?

Open the game and go to the player profile

Click on the Settings button and then click on the redeem code option

Now enter any of the active redemption codes from above in the text area

Click on Okay, and you will be rewarded immediately

Redeeming Mafia City codes is a simple and straightforward process. But if this is your first time using redemption codes, don't worry. Here is a complete step-by-step guide on how to redeem Mafia City codes:

About the game

