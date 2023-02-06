Mafia City redemption codes for VIP points and truce (February 2023)
Updated on February 6, 2023 - checked for new codes
We have compiled a list of all working Mafia City redemption codes that you can use right away to claim free in-game rewards like attack bonuses, VIP points, Cash, Load, Metal, Weapons, Red Wine, Stardust and much more.
We will keep updating this post with new Mafia City redemption codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to find new codes and use them before they expire.
Currently working Mafia City redemption codes
- mafiacity6th - New!
- MafiaBoss - New!
Expired
- ZYMCWX
- XKFWZB
- HLXJTX
- FMBZJZ
- GSJBJC - Rewards: 8 hours truce and a 20% attack bonus for 24 hours
- VPZXVD - Rewards: 900 VIP points and VIP for 1 day
How to redeem Mafia City codes?Redeeming Mafia City codes is a simple and straightforward process. But if this is your first time using redemption codes, don't worry. Here is a complete step-by-step guide on how to redeem Mafia City codes:
- Open the game and go to the player profile
- Click on the Settings button and then click on the redeem code option
- Now enter any of the active redemption codes from above in the text area
- Click on Okay, and you will be rewarded immediately
About the gameMafia City is a strategy game where you build a gang to protect your territory and rule the entire city. You can construct and improve all the available buildings to earn resources and develop important skills. The objective is to become the biggest mafia boss. It features real-time interactive Turf wars with daily skirmishes throughout the year. It is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
