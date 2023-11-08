Promo & Redeem Codes

Captor Clash gift codes for November 2023

By Sumant Meena
iOS + Android
| Captor Clash
Updated on November 08, 2023 - Checked for new codes

Howdy Captor Clash Fans! We are here to share something exciting today. We have found a fantastic lineup of freebies which are fully official and 100% working. These fantastic bundles full of freebies can be easily collected with some quick and easy steps. Secure all the Captor Clash gift codes by joining us on this page and reading until the end to get more extra offers! We have compiled both the active and expired codes in two different sections. Continue scrolling to find them!

Active Captor Clash gift codes

  • There are no active Captor Clash gift codes at this time.

Expired codes

  • b72jycdg2m
  • tjq4kmhxvc
  • xmt8pvwc9z
  • cx9n7vj8xn
  • ctv4phbp84
  • qgpz9e3z6v
  • pkg4w3bc9y
  • mkesmx7u4r
  • q9c482jysx
  • vnzyqzxwp4
  • gsaeajbjcx
  • p5w5pkct35
  • wzm3a46qfw

Redemption steps for Captor Clash gift codes

Gift code screen in the game

Couldn’t find the way to redeem the codes? Stop with the worry and get incredible rewards by following this little guide here:

  • Start with launching the Captor Clash application.
  • Reach the lobby screen and tap on your Avatar Icon.
  • Look out for the Gift Code in the options on the new page.
  • Now, proceed to type a valid Captor Clash code in the area.
  • Lastly, to confirm your rewards to your account, you must select the Confirm option.

How to get more codes?

You can follow Captor Clash’s Facebook and join their Discord Server to get hands-on new codes. If staying updated with the posts on social media seems to be a lot to manage, then you can choose a more simplified way. Bookmark this page and check for the latest code updates with a tap.

About Captor Clash

Developed by Fireland, Captor Clash is an action RPG where you can unleash your power in the Captor Showdown. There are unique heroes with great abilities, skills, and styles. Players can build a team before jumping into the fast-paced battles. Apart from this, you will have great ease of control, and you can find stunning visuals representing awesome attack combinations. The 3-minute fast-paced battles are not all - you can also explore tournaments, Raids, Abyss Maze, team assault, extreme combat, and more superb game modes. 

