Go Go Muffin tier list - Which class should you play?
The overall power of every class in the game depends on the build, so we have ranked each one on this Go Go Muffin tier list and included a build for each class.
Updated on November 4th, 2025 - Version: 1.1.5
If you've been wondering which class to pick in Go Go Muffin, you're in luck - I will shed some light on each of the classes and rank them all according to how strong they are, as well as how in-demand they currently are.
Go Go Muffin Classes overviewThere are five classes in Go Go Muffin, each one fulfilling a specific role. Depending on the builds, each of the classes can be a damage dealer, but not all of them can be dedicated tanks or healers. At the moment, the basic classes are:
- Swordbearer (Tank or DPS)
- Wayfarer (DPS)
- Scholar (DPS)
- Acolyte (Healer or DPS)
- Shadowlash (DPS)
Each class will be broken down on the following pages, so if you're interested in finding out more about each one of them, I recommend you check them out.
Best class in Go Go Muffin - a tier listI have to start by mentioning that each class is good in its own way. They are all pretty well-balanced, and as long as you optimise their gear and skills, you can never go wrong with whichever choice you make. From a necessity point of view, we could create a tier list that ranks all the classes in Go Go Muffin.
|Tier
|Class
|Most requested (S+ tier)
|Acolyte, Swordbearer
|Extremely good for bosses (S tier)
|Shadowlash
|Great overall, can do great AoE damage (S- tier)
|Wayfarer, Scholar
Personally, I went for the Scholar class because I love their playstyle, and I still do extremely high damage in Rifts and Dragon, although I might have higher-level teammates or teammates with higher CP.
How to pick your class?My recommendation is that you pick the class you are most comfortable with. You shouldn't let a Go Go Muffin tier list decide which class you want to play, because at the end of the day, if you don't enjoy the playstyle of your selected class, there is no point in continuing with that character.
So, let's examine each Go Go Muffin class in more detail:
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Acolyte class
The Acolyte class is the only one that can heal the party. They possess powerful spells that can heal allies, keeping them alive in battle for the longest time. They are essential to any party, which is what makes them so in-demand. They can also go for a DPS build, which is extremely powerful too.Pros:
- Easy to find parties for dailies
- Can play the DPS role extremely well too
- Can have a mix of heal and DPS if the situation allows
- Only class that can be a dedicated healer
- As core DPS, they are among the best of the best
- You can't always turn on the bot and AFK in a dungeon (like Perilous Trials or Dragon) because the parties will require heals at certain times
Class change path:Acolyte - as the normal class, you will mostly have some heals and a little bit of damage. It is important to get past the first 80 levels quickly and reach CC 1 so you can have access to better skills. Oracle - as the Oracle, you will start having damage that can be on par with the other DPS classes. It's great, and the heals are also outstanding. Zero to one hundred in a couple of seconds.
Thaumaturge - this is the CC 2 class for the Acolyte, which is a beast in terms of damage. They are good for heals, too, obviously.
Should you play Acolyte?If you want to play a role that is not as "AFK-friendly" as some of the others, you'd better play Acolyte. It is overall one of the best classes you can choose right now, since they are extremely in demand for the later stages. In most parties, they are accepted right away.
Swordbearer class
The Swordbearer class is the only one that can act as the tank. They are bulky, (unsurprisingly) wield a sword, and can also fill the DPS role. Although they are simple at first glance, there is a lot that goes into being a good Swordbearer.Pros:
- Easy to find parties for dailies
- Can play the DPS role
- Can have a mix of tank and DPS if the situation allows
- The only dedicated tank in the game
- Can AFK bot in parties too (no need to manually cast)
- As a core DPS, the Swordbearer will still deal less damage than the other classes
- Needs to adjust to each situation well in terms of skills and have the right Pet/Mount/Recast on gear for ultimate tankiness
- Melee class
Class change path:Swordbearer - as the normal class, the tankiness is there, the damage is there, and it's a really well-rounded class. Sword Adept - as the CC 1 class, Sword Adepts will become even bulkier and will deal even more damage.
Swordmaster - this is the CC 2 class for the Swordbearer, which is extremely good in terms of damage in the story, and in parties, they can tank pretty much anything.
Should you play Swordbearer?Do you like going head-first into action and not having a care in the world about the incoming damage? Then this is a great class for you. You will be able to tank anything and everything, and if you so choose to go for DPS, while you won't be the best of the best, you'll still tank long enough and deal plenty of damage. Self-sustain and damage for the win!
Shadowlash class
The Shadowlash class is an outstanding DPS class that has assassin-type gameplay. They are melee ranged, but can deal insanely high damage in a short amount of time. They are great against bosses, and they can do pretty well in story mode too.Pros:
- One of the best damage dealers later on in the game
- Swift and fun playstyle
- Can AFK bot in parties too (no need to manually cast)
- Relies on a healer to keep them alive if the boss targets them
- Melee class
- It could be tough to find parties if their CP is not that high, and there are better options.
Class change path:Shadowlash - as the normal class, they have one of the highest damage outputs among all the classes. They are only surpassed by the Wayfarer as CC 0 (in some situations). Darkblade- as the CC 1 class, Darkblade players will follow the same assassin-like playstyle, but unlock even better skills that have great synergy.
Nightweaver - this is the CC 2 class for the Shadowlash, which can deal some of the highest DPS in the game. Most parties at the top of the leaderboards have Nightweavers since the damage they deal is just THAT good.
Should you play Shadowlash?If you're a fan of the assassin class in other games, this is the right choice for you. Of course, it will be a long road getting to Nightweaver, but it is well worth it. It's a fun and flashy class, and they have a cool look too. They probably look the best in the game at the moment.
Scholar class
The Scholar class is the equivalent of a mage in any other game - they are a master of elemental magic, and they require combo after combo to deal continuous damage to enemies. It's a class for those who like a little bit of challenge, and seeing results when all the work they've put in yields results.Pros:
- Great AoE damage
- Relaxing playstyle, revolves around elemental damage
- Can AFK bot in parties too (no need to manually cast)
- Ranged class
- Takes a while to cast their combo
- Only starts to shine towards late game
- It could be tough to find parties if their CP is not that high, and there are better options.
Class change path:Scholar - as the normal class, they are focused on Fire. The skills are not that great, but if you bear with them, at CC 1 they will become A LOT better. Sorcerer- as the CC 1 class, Sorcerers will start using the Ice element. They will deal continuous damage with their core skill, and can have a variety of fun combos depending on which content they're up against.
Archmage - this is the CC 2 class for the Scholar, which uses the Lightning element. Their skills really shine through, and so does their damage. At this stage, most people who put up with Scholar's "weaker" kits will be extremely satisfied.
Should you play Scholar?The Scholar is a class that rewards you for your patience. At CC 1, you start getting a glimpse of how strong they can be, and if you reach Archmage, you will be really happy with your choice. If you don't mind the wait, it's a great class for you. They are ranged, they can deal amazing AoE damage, and their weapon looks pretty neat too!
Wayfarer class
The Wayfarer class is the equivalent of an archer. They are exceptional at dealing AoE and single target damage, and they are extremely powerful all the way throughout - from CC 0 until CC 2.Pros:
- Great AoE damage
- Great ST damage
- Fast-paced playstyle, but relaxing because you don't have to worry about the enemy NOT dying.
- Can AFK bot in parties too (no need to manually cast)
- Ranged class
- Can fall off a little in the end game
- It could be tough to find parties if their CP is not that high, and there are better options.
Class change path:Wayfarer- as the normal class, they are great at DPS. They can deal both ST and AoE, which makes them great overall, regardless of content. Ranger- as the CC 1 class, Rangers generally deal less damage than some of the other classes, but with the right combo, they can turn that around. They are extremely dependent on their rotation.
Eagle Eye - this is the CC 2 class for the Wayfarer. This class is great, they deal amazing damage, and even though they are not as powerful as the Shadowlash, they are still great since their core skill will make them shine.
Should you play Wayfarer?If you like a class that is solid all throughout the game, from the beginning until the end, the Wayfarer is the one for you. Their playstyle is like an archer, so even though they are not that tanky, they can deal insane amounts of damage.
That's our whole Go Go Muffin tier list with the best build for each class.