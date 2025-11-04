Go Go Muffin tier list - Which class should you play?

The overall power of every class in the game depends on the build, so we have ranked each one on this Go Go Muffin tier list and included a build for each class.

Updated on November 4th, 2025 - Version: 1.1.5

If you've been wondering which class to pick in Go Go Muffin, you're in luck - I will shed some light on each of the classes and rank them all according to how strong they are, as well as how in-demand they currently are.

Go Go Muffin Classes overview

Swordbearer (Tank or DPS)

Wayfarer (DPS)

Scholar (DPS)

Acolyte (Healer or DPS)

Shadowlash (DPS)

There are five classes in Go Go Muffin, each one fulfilling a specific role. Depending on the builds, each of the classes can be a damage dealer, but not all of them can be dedicated tanks or healers. At the moment, the basic classes are:

Each class will be broken down on the following pages, so if you're interested in finding out more about each one of them, I recommend you check them out.

Best class in Go Go Muffin - a tier list

Tier Class Most requested (S+ tier) Acolyte, Swordbearer Extremely good for bosses (S tier) Shadowlash Great overall, can do great AoE damage (S- tier) Wayfarer, Scholar

Don't forget to redeem the latest codes for Go Go Muffin right here - we have Global and SEA codes too!I have to start by mentioning that each class is good in its own way. They are all pretty well-balanced, and as long as you optimise their gear and skills, you can never go wrong with whichever choice you make. From a necessity point of view, we could create a tier list that ranks all the classes in Go Go Muffin.

Personally, I went for the Scholar class because I love their playstyle, and I still do extremely high damage in Rifts and Dragon, although I might have higher-level teammates or teammates with higher CP.

How to pick your class?

My recommendation is that you pick the class you are most comfortable with. You shouldn't let a Go Go Muffin tier list decide which class you want to play, because at the end of the day, if you don't enjoy the playstyle of your selected class, there is no point in continuing with that character.

So, let's examine each Go Go Muffin class in more detail:

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.