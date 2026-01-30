Easy Delivery Co. is a delivery sim with absolutely no secrets that's coming soon to iOS and Android

No mysteries

Deliver parcels in a small town while making minimum wage

No secrets, lore, or anything weird to worry about (wink wink)

Set to release on iOS and Android in March

Easy Delivery Co. is coming to mobile in March, and it would very much like you to believe it’s just a relaxing delivery sim. It’s already found an audience on PC, and if the Steam version is anything to go by, this isn’t just another case of driving from A to B and trying not to fall asleep.

On the surface, Easy Delivery Co. does present itself as a low-stakes driving sim. You’re hired as a delivery driver in a small mountain town, cruising winding roads in a battered kei truck, dropping off packages as you make a tiny wage. The town is silent, the roads are scenic, and the pace is very much your own.

Then the sim starts insisting that nothing strange is going on. No secrets. No hidden lore. No reason to look twice at the weather, the residents, or the things you overhear while chatting to locals.

Which, of course, is usually the point where you start looking twice at everything. The polygonal, pixel-leaning art style further gives the town a slightly unreal quality without pushing too hard into outright weirdness.

Driving itself stays accessible. Controls are straightforward, routes gradually open up as you upgrade your truck, and you’re free to either take things slow or push a bit harder through the mountain roads. The deliveries are rarely demanding, which keeps the focus on exploration and atmosphere rather than efficiency or optimisation.

I’ve said before that delivery sims aren’t usually my thing, but adding mystery, personality, and a touch of humour goes a long way. Easy Delivery Co. feels like it understands that and is expected to release on iOS and Android on March 26th.

