Easy Delivery Co. to get free EasyCo EasyRally update next month

Take it easy dude, but take it!

Hop behind the wheel of the Easy Delivery Co. truck once more in its upcoming update

EasyCo EasyRally offers a new mode with entirely redone physics

Race around the peaks, enjoy cinematic replays, or just check out some other new tweaks and additions

Taking you across snowy peaks with a mixture of mystery and strangely chilly cosiness, Easy Delivery Co. has proven a big hit with players, no doubt helped by its recent launch on mobile. But now you'll be able to enjoy the mountain landscapes of Easy Delivery Co. in a whole new way with its upcoming free update on July 6th.

Dubbed EasyCo EasyRally, this is a brand-new mode that doesn't just change the focus from delivery to time trials, but actively tweaks the physics for rally-style racing. You'll put the pedal to the metal as you traverse the peaks and even be able to enjoy cinematic replays of your stunts along the way.

Easy Driver

Of course, the new content doesn't stop there. You'll also be able to enjoy a variety of new music tracks from Sohaoying, as well as (as they put it) 'approximately 1.5 new maps'. Not to mention tweaks to snow spray and suspension during the regular gameplay mode.

Now, I'd be tempted to say that many who come to Easy Delivery Co. for more relaxed, laid-back gameplay won't mesh too well with this new update. But many fams seem to be quite excited by it, no doubt helped by all the other new additions and just how much of a breath of fresh air it is.

It's also very heartening to see an indie release such as Easy Delivery Co. still getting updates and new additions even after initially launching on mobile. So keep your eyes peeled for when the new EasyCo EasyRally update drops on July 6th next week!

In the meantime, if you'd rather find your adventure somewhere hotter or more fantastical, why not check out some of the other offerings on mobile? We've ranked them all on our list of the best narrative adventure games you can play right now!