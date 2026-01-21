Parcel Delivery Simulator is, well, a delivery sim, out now on iOS and Android

From warehouse to doorstep

Build and optimise a parcel delivery business

Focuses on organisation, upgrades, and smooth logistics

For those who enjoy slow, system-driven progression

There’s a certain type of mobile adventure that looks at modern life and decides the most appealing part is the process. There are no drama or stakes, just the system. Parcel Delivery Simulator lives very comfortably in that space, and it’s out now on iOS and Android for anyone who finds efficiency more relaxing than explosions.

It doesn’t dress itself up much, and that seems to be the point. You start with a barebones delivery setup and build it piece by piece. Parcels come in, you haul them back to a warehouse, sort them, load them into vans or trucks, then head back out again. Money rolls in slowly, upgrades unlock gradually, and before you know it, you’re thinking more about flow than speed.

Most of the real stuff happens indoors. The warehouse becomes a puzzle of space and timing, where poor organisation snowballs into delays and good habits eventually pay off. When orders start stacking up, you’ve got to figure out all the logistics before proceeding. So, if you enjoy shaving seconds off routines or rearranging things until they feel right, this is very much that kind of sim.

Driving, by comparison, is intentionally subdued. You’re plotting routes, keeping an eye on fuel, and deciding when it’s finally worth sending out the big trucks instead of making another van run. Nothing unexpected jumps out at you, and nothing really needs to. The satisfaction comes from watching the whole delivery loop tick along because you set it up properly in the first place.

I’ll be honest - this isn’t the sort of simulation that instantly pulls me in. But I also get it. There’s something oddly satisfying about something that simply says what it does. Just keep going at it like an actual 9-5 job minus the stress. I suppose there’s a reason these keep finding an audience.

