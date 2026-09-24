Namco Legendary Mountains offers you merge-matching puzzles with iconic Namco mascots

Namco Legendary Mountains is out now on iOS and Android for a retro voxel merge puzzler

Launch balls filled with voxels drawn from iconic Namco series and merge them Suika-style

Collect over 100 voxels drawn from Pacman, Dig Dug and other fan-favourite series!

Occasionally, we get strange and interesting new releases dropped into our laps seemingly out of nowhere on mobile. And today's subject is no different, with Namco Legendary Mountains arriving on iOS and Android! This voxel-based merge puzzler features all your favourite iconic Namco mascots in a strangely engaging collectathon.

Namco Legendary Mountains has you launching what look like gacha balls filled with voxels drawn straight from Namco's back catalogue into each other. Like a Suika game, when they connect, those of the same type will combine. Your objective is, of course, to chain together your merges and gain the high score!

Ain't no mountain high enough

It's a surprisingly simple and straightforward concept for a puzzle game, but not one which I necessarily dislike because of it. And if you're a completionist, you'll find plenty to collect here, with both stage backgrounds and new voxels inspired by Namco's famous series such as Pac-Man and Dig Dug.

The retro throwback doesn't end there either, with music and sound effects drawn directly from the old games included in Namco Legendary Mountains! It all makes for a refreshing way to experience some of your favourite old-school games but with new puzzle mechanics.

Admittedly, the only issue you might find here is with the asking price, at $8.99, which is a bit stiff for a puzzle game. However, that's with a 10% launch discount, and it comes with the promise that Namco Legendary Mountains will have a whole heap of collectibles for you to uncover, which will undoubtedly provide plenty of playtime.

If that still doesn't sway you, however, don't fret. Because if you're looking for other great experiences to have on mobile, then we've got you covered. Check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some more choice picks from the last seven days!