DYSMANTLE is a post-apocalyptic RPG where you need to destroy everything to survive, out now on iOS

10tons Ltd has announced the official release of DYSMANTLE, the studio's open-world action RPG on mobile that lets you break everything to survive. The game features a unique take on the apocalypse in that you'll have to ruin everything in sight, because when there's no other human survivor save for yourself, what else is there left to do?

In DYSMANTLE, players can expect a bittersweet take on the end of the world as they step into the shoes of a lone survivor resurfacing from the depths of the underground world after years and years. You'll have to find a way to escape the island you're in, but there is all manner of creatures here - it's up to you to figure out how you can make the most of your days and survive.

You can eliminate monsters and claim areas, build outposts, and even create your very own zoo ranch. You can also fish for goodies, plant crops and harvest them, as well as craft tools and weapons to aid you in your quest for survival. You can also whip up culinary delights for stat boosts, as well as solve puzzles in the Tombs of the Old Ones.

If you're eager to give the game a go for yourself, you can download DYSMANTLE on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or head on over to the game's official Facebook page and join the community of followers.

