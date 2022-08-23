Dysmantle, the survival-crafting action-RPG, launches onto Android today

Developer 10tons’s open-world Action-RPG Dysmantle, which was previously exclusive to iOS and PC, has officially launched onto Android as of today. This title sees you exploring a vast world while you, if you can guess, dismantle everything around you to turn into tools and weapons to survive this harsh world.

Dysmantle has seen a fair bit of success since launching on these other platforms, sitting at a Very Positive Steam review aggregate. With an art style that lands somewhere in between cartoony and photo-realistic, the visuals are quite striking and make Dysmantle stand out from the quite crowded mass of survival-crafting action games out there.

And to further its uniqueness, Dysmantle actually truly allows you to tear apart quite literally every single thing you see throughout its post-apocalyptic world. After ascending from a fallout shelter, you’ll take to the wilderness and begin reducing everything to its bare essentials to make weapons, armour, food, and everything in between.

You’ll need all of it too, given the vast amount of monsters and enemies you’ll come across. These range from zombie-like creatures to wolves infected with a non-specific virus that makes them quite aggressive, and they’ll all be out for your blood - so you'd best equip yourself before you go on any looting sprees.

On top of all of the various tools and weaponry you’ll have to craft to survive, you can also use these materials to start crafting your own outposts and bases that will serve as a safehouse in between your looting trips, keeping the nasties at bay. If you’re up for it, you can even start a farm and grow your own food to sustain you too!

Dysmantle is similar to a lot of other crafting-survival games out there, but it has enough going for it plus a big enough budget to make it feel unique. If you’re a fan of the genre, this is absolutely one to try. If you’d like to do so, you can purchase it for $9.99 at either of the links below this article! In the meantime, feel free to take a look at the official website to get the details on what exactly you’re getting into.