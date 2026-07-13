Dynasty Legends 2 codes (July 2026) - Make history with some extra Soul Dew and perks

Time to go down in history with these legendary generals by your side - and a few extra boosts from our Dynasty Legends 2 codes definitely can't hurt!

Dynasty Legends 2 can captivate you without needing to resort to anything flashy - it has a pretty basic historical setting, but the characters are designed beautifully to fit that scene. Everything feels like it makes sense, from the storyline to the massive battles that you partake in.

You will assemble a team of up to six generals, upgrade them, and then send them off to battle. Some of them you might've heard of, while others are slightly less popular names - regardless, all of them are powerful and can rewrite the course of history. At least, as long as you upgrade them.

It's an action-packed RPG that doesn't follow the same waifu-filled formula, but it manages to attract millions of players worldwide. Even better is that you can redeem Dynasty Legends 2 codes right away for some free Soul Dew, Experience Notes, Sycee and Star Stones!

Active Dynasty Legends 2 codes

2026ZONGZI - 10 Soul Dew, 100 Experience Notes, 300 Sycee, 500 Star Stones (expires July 20th)

Expired

06JUNGIFT

GIFT2605

SPRINGGIFT

GIFT888

FESTIVALGIFT

How to redeem codes in Dynasty Legends 2

Step 1 : Open the Menu i n the bottom right corner of the screen.

: Open the n the bottom right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Tap on Gift Code , right underneath your player info.

: Tap on , right underneath your player info. Step 4: Type in your code, then press Redeem.

Follow the steps below to redeem your rewards:

How to get more free stuff?

Rewards not working?

There are new ones released every month, which makes these Dynasty Legends 2 codes a monthly list. They're usually released on the official social media pages, but if you're not too keen on reading through all the posts, I recommend you save this page and check it early in the month.Since these are monthly, you can expect them to work only within the selected month. We might also get some new ones around major holidays, which could have shorter expiration dates, so stay tuned.

Now, if you're still keen on grabbing more goodies, how about our Dawn Gods codes and Clans of London codes next?