Dynasty Legends 2 launches new Awakening System to help you boost your Officers past their limits

Awaken your heroes to reach their full potential

Earn Ability Points as you Awaken your officers

Unlock the Weapon Awaken system

Try your hand at the Awakening Trial

Taihe Interactive has launched an exciting new update within Dynasty Legends 2, introducing a brand-new Awakening system within the RPG. In particular, you can now boost your Officers' combat prowess by breaking them through their limits to reach their full potential.

To unlock the new Awaken system in Dynasty Legends 2, make sure you meet these conditions: Officer Evolution+15, Weapon Evolution+15, and connecting all slots in Weapon - Polish. Once you Awaken your Officer, you can proceed with Weapon Awaken as well by using Meteoric Iron*50 - you can acquire this from the Mall in the Monthly Card and Common section.

Awakening your Officer will also let you earn Ability Points as you increase your awakening level. These, in turn, can be used to boost your stats such as ATK, DEF, and HP. And just in case you change your mind later on, you can always reset your Officer Ability at any time for the ultimate flexibility.

As for the Awakening Trial, there are two phases you can dive into: the Battle Phase and the Display Phase. You can learn more about all the nitty-gritty of the new system from the official Awakening Guide.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Dynasty Legends 2 on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.