Tilt to Live is now compatible with modern devices thanks to a recent update

Tilt to Live has once more been updated to work on modern phones

It was a classic of puzzle gameplay way back in the 2010s

Tilt your phone to evade red dots, collect power-ups and survive as long as possible

The earliest days of mobile featured what now look like almost quaint games. But with examples like Tilt to Live, it was a simple concept done well that really captured the imagination of early players. Now, half a decade after breaking, Tilt to Live has once more been updated to work on the latest phones.

If you hadn't already guessed, Tilt to Live is a physics-based puzzler that requires you to move your phone to control your character. In this case, it's a small white arrow trying to dodge red dots and collect power-ups. You accumulate score by surviving longer and longer, and that's pretty much all there is to it!

Don't get tilted

Yes, to the modern audience used to hours of gameplay and flashy visuals, this can seem positively primitive. But Tilt to Live's engaging gameplay and challenge were par for the course at the time, earning it a respectable bronze rating

But I think that nowadays the straightforward difficulty of Tile to Live is exactly the refresher that we need. Sometimes, the best mobile games are those that take advantage of all the strengths of our humble platform. And while you may look a bit silly on the bus tilting and whirling your phone, it's guaranteed to be a lot of fun.

Certainly, if nothing else, Tilt to Live harkens back to an era of experimentation where bold colours and gameplay were what caught the attention of players. It's something I touched on in my piece about the rise of Flash Gaming, and if you've ever been curious about what the early days of mobile gaming were like, then go give Tilt to Live a shot!

Looking for even more challenging puzzle games? Not sure where to start? Well, skip the hassle by checking out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to find some of our favourite picks!