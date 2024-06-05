Dynasty Legends 2 adds Lu Meng to the Three Kingdoms-inspired action RPG

Clear quests to earn Lu Meng shards and other rewards

Earn Lu Meng's Shard and Weapon Shard through limited-time quests

Special events will run throughout the week

Discover new boss fights in the Fair Arena

Taihe Interactive is welcoming a new character to Dynasty Legends 2, letting you wield the power of Lu Meng within the hack-and-slash action RPG. Dive into ancient battlefields and eliminate hordes of enemies with ease across this visually stunning title, all while immersing yourself in the world of the Three Kingdoms straight from the palm of your hand.

In the latest update to Dynasty Legends 2, you can look forward to clearing event-specific quests to score Lu Meng's Shard and Lu Meng's Weapon Shard among other in-game goodies. Running until June 10th, the event also coincides with other limited-time surprises throughout the week, with Cao Ren as the Boss, for instance, within the Fair Arena on June 6th and 7th.

Meanwhile, you can put your combat prowess to the test with Yuan Shao on the 8th and on the 9th. You can look forward to All-Day Events and Faction War updates as well until the 9th.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Dynasty Legends 2 offers flashy skills and thrilling combat you can show off across a variety of PvP modes on top of the story campaign. You can duke it out in 1v1, 3v3, or even 60v60 battle modes as well as forge alliances with others within your guild. If that's something that catches your fancy, why not take a look at our list of the best aRPGs on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Dynasty Legends 2 on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.