Dawn Gods codes (July 2026) - For all your Ascension Stones, Gold, and Spirit Tome needs

Don't have enough Demon Runes or Enh. Stones? These Dawn Gods codes can help you out with that little problem.

Are you trying to put together a strong team, or do you just want to unlock the powerful Zeus? Don't worry, these Dawn Gods codes that we shared will give you a hand with that.

You'll get a lot of Gold in addition to Ascension Stones and even some Summon Tickets, so make sure you claim them all. After all, you'll need all the Ascension Stones if you plan on upgrading your heroes. That's not all, though; there's also some free Enh. Stones and Spirit Tomes, among other goods, so you don't want to skip a single code.

Oh, and before we dive in, make sure to check out our Dawn Gods tier list, too.

Active Dawn Gods codes

F2P777 - 5000 Gold, 50 Ascension Stones

- 5000 Gold, 50 Ascension Stones LUCKY777 - 50 MEss, 50 Ascension Stones

- 50 MEss, 50 Ascension Stones DAWN777 - 50k Gold, 1 Advanced Summon Ticket

- 50k Gold, 1 Advanced Summon Ticket DG777 - 50k Gold, 100 Enh. Stones

- 50k Gold, 100 Enh. Stones VIP666 - 50 MEss, 10 Spirit Tomes

- 50 MEss, 10 Spirit Tomes VIP777 - 50 Enh. Stones, 10 Spirit Tomes

- 50 Enh. Stones, 10 Spirit Tomes VIP888 - 50k Gold, 10 Demon Runes

- 50k Gold, 10 Demon Runes VIP999 - 50 Ascension Stones, 10 Demon Runes

Expired

I haven't found any expired codes yet, but once some do, we will move them here.

How to redeem Dawn Gods codes

Step 1 : Go to Home .

: Go to . Step 2 : On the top side of the screen, find the Rewards button (it looks like a chest filled with gold coins).

: On the top side of the screen, find the button (it looks like a chest filled with gold coins). Step 3 : Scroll all the way to the right until you see Activation Code and select it.

: Scroll all the way to the right until you see and select it. Step 4 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 5: Press Claim.

Follow the steps below if you're not sure where you can redeem your codes:

Codes not working?

How to get more codes?

About Dawn Gods

The VIP666, VIP888 and VIP999 reportedly had issues, but that should be fixed by now. All the codes should be working, and even though they're not case-sensitive, you should still try to type them in exactly as we shared them - you never know.New codes are released on the Dawn Gods official Facebook profile , but if you don't have time to check them out every day, you can simply save this page and take a look regularly. We will add any new codes to the list.In Dawn Gods, you will create a team of up to five heroes and deploy them in battle. You have to upgrade them (quite a lot) if you want to progress quickly, and there's no shortage of enemies; you should have a few teams prepared so you can deal with anything.

Even though Dawn Gods is an idle RPG, there is a little bit of strategy involved, mainly in team formation. You should try to deploy specific heroes to activate all the right bonuses, and not just throw in any S-tier hero and hope for the best.

Of course, it all takes time, but luckily, summoning is not that out of reach if you just keep on grinding and levelling every day.

We've also found codes for goodies in other games. For instance, we have Land of Arielia codes and Clans of London codes.