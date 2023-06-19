Dwerve launches playable demo for Android during TapTap's Pocket PlayFest

Half Human Games has officially launched the Android demo for Dwerve, the studio's action-adventure RPG that features tower defence combat. In particular, players can get their hands on the game on TapTap's online indie festival Pocket PlayFest, where Dwerve's hour-long demo will offer players a dungeon-crawling experience infused with thrilling tower defence elements.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Dwerve features a variety of turrets and traps you can build to fight off hordes of monsters. There's a deep dungeon-crawling element as well where you can explore puzzles and uncover secrets, along with challenging boss battles that will put your strategic thinking to the test.

Of course, if you like the idea of building structures to fight off swarms of foes trying to overwhelm you with their sheer numbers alone, you can check out our list of the best tower defence games on Android and you might just find something similar!

"We are thrilled to have Dwerve featured at TapTap's Pocket PlayFest," says Percy Legendre IV, CEO of Half Human Games. "This festival provides an amazing opportunity for players to experience the captivating world we've created. We invite everyone to embark on this exciting journey and become a part of the Dwerve community."

Right now, there's no official word yet as to the actual release date for the game on Android, but if you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by checking out Dwerve on TapTap and on Steam at the moment. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.