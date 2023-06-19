Magic Jigsaw Puzzles celebrates 12 years of service with upcoming in-game events and new content

ZiMAD is celebrating the 12th anniversary of Magic Jigsaw Puzzles, offering players plenty of in-game goodies and new content to thank the fans for the game's 120 million downloads.

"Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is approaching its 12th anniversary not as an old-timer but as a confident and undeniable leader of the genre. The game is moving at an excellent pace towards its next major milestone of 150 million all-time players. We continue to regularly add varied and exclusive content to the game ensuring there's something for everyone. Importantly, we now offer all branded content to users absolutely free of charge. Speaking of varied and exclusive content, it's worth mentioning that our recent May activity with Mental Health Month was supported by unique images prepared using neural networks," says Dmitry Bobrov, CEO of ZiMAD.

Thanks to its collaborations with brands like Sony, National Geographic, Marvel, LIFE, Nickelodeon, and more, the game has garnered plenty of fans from all over the world through the years. It also boasts a strong relationship with its player base, involving the puzzle community by creating content together. And speaking of puzzles, you can find more brainteasers to challenge yourself with in our list of the best puzzle games on Android!

"Despite its very respectable age, Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is looking forward to significant changes and major updates in the coming months that will definitely delight players. Expect new unique content, changes and improvements in the game interface and even on the game screen, numerous new in-game events, features, partnerships, and exciting activities in the community - we won't let anyone get bored and unrelaxed for sure," Bobrov goes on.

If you're keen on joining in on the anniversary festivities, you can download Magic Jigsaw Puzzles on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.