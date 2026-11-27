Dunk City Dynasty is set to see the addition of its newest player with Tim Duncan

Known as 'The Big Fundamental' he brings a no-frills, all-business playstyle

Meanwhile, you can still grab holiday deals and new outfits as part of this latest update

As we head into the winter, the holidays are upon us. That time of year when, depending on where you live in the world and where you're from, it's Guy Fawkes Night, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's practically back-to-back. So, maybe it's time to unwind with Dunk City Dynasty as they add legendary player Tim Duncan to the roster?

Tim Duncan, a five-time NBA Champion and widely known as The Big Fundamental, spent the entirety of his nearly 20-year career with the San Antonio Spurs. But don't let that fool you, because on the court Duncan will challenge you to master the fundamentals of pro basketball with footwork, defence and bank shots galore.

Holidays are coming

Of course, even Dunk City Dynasty can't escape the holiday season! From now until December 6th, you'll be able to nab Black Friday bundle deals, and some goodies for Thanksgiving until December 8th.

Meanwhile, you can armour up with a brand-new outfit in the form of the Backdown Rhino outfit, alongside Demon Hunter Treasure Hunt and Mr Zombie. All of which let you bring some fresh and interesting looks to the court in this newest update.

I may not know much about NBA basketball (tautology, I know), but it's always interesting learning more from the Dunk City Dynasty about some of these players and their achievements. And with Tim Duncan, it presents an interesting new playstyle based less on flashy moves and more on grasping the core fundamentals of basketball that make him an exciting new addition to the roster.

But Dunk City Dynasty is only a snapshot of the great sports games available to play on mobile. Want to find even more you can try right now? Then dive into our list of the best sports games on Android and find arcade action and gritty simulation in the same place!