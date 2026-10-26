Dunk City Dynasty adds Manu Ginóbili and Lauri Markkanen for Season 10

Off the bench and into the costume crate

Manu Ginóbili and Lauri Markkanen join the roster

Halloween events bring spooky outfits and seasonal rewards

Season 10 Part 1 is live on iOS and Android

Manu Ginobili made his name coming off the bench, so it’s a little funny seeing him lead anything. He heads up Season 10 Part 1 in Dunk City Dynasty, out now on iOS and Android, with Finnish All-Star Lauri Markkanen alongside him.

If you haven’t been keeping up, this is NetEase’s NBA-licensed 3v3 streetball game, and it brings in a couple of new names most seasons. Season 9 opened with Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges. This one’s also dressed up for Halloween.

Ginobili played for the San Antonio Spurs from 2002 to 2018, won four championships there and became one of the best-known sixth men the league has had. He was known for drives and passes nobody saw coming, and the game has run with that by calling him the “Argentine Soul”. Markkanen brings a forward’s size with a shooter’s touch, so the two aren’t after the same spot on your roster.

And with spooky season upon us, Dunk City Dynasty is getting ready in style. The Triumph Reaper outfit, armour and all, lives in the new Costume Supply Crate, while the Pixel Pumpkin & Full Moon set is tied to the new Treasure Hunt Event. Then there’s Halloween Trip, running from October 21st to November 10th, where you work through quests around an event map for free rewards.

So, the free event gets the pumpkin, and the outfit everyone will want in their screenshots sits in a crate. If the Costume Supply Crate turns out to be a straight purchase, fair enough. If it’s a lucky dip, I’d spend the money on something that actually plays and leave the Reaper to someone else.

Season Journey, Party Hustle, the Party Dual Pass and Gifts of Gratitude carry on alongside all this.

Our list of the best sports games on Android has a bench of its own, if Dunk City Dynasty isn’t quite your starting five.