Dunk City Dynasty puts Metta World Peace in charge of shutting down your scoring

World Peace has arrived

Metta World Peace joins as a lockdown defender

Season 9 Vol. 2 adds new rewards

Season Journey continues with milestone rewards

Of all the names to have bearing down on you in the paint, World Peace has to be the least threatening. Metta World Peace is the newest name in Dunk City Dynasty, turning up with season nine volume two about a month after volume one brought Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges onto the court.

If the name's throwing you, he was Ron Artest until 2011, so strictly speaking, that 2010 Lakers championship went to Ron Artest. I can't see anyone arguing the point. He's actually been Metta Sandiford-Artest since 2020 as well, but nobody seems to have got the memo.

His reasoning at the time was that fans who got annoyed with him couldn't exactly shout that they hated World Peace. I’m not sure how to respond to that.

Anyway. Here, he's a lockdown defender, as you'd hope from someone who won Defensive Player of the Year back in 2004. He's built to shut opponents down, break up scoring chances, and turn stops into comeback plays at the other end.

Recruit him and there are extra rewards and seasonal surprises dotted through the volume too. Bridges came in last month as a defensive option as well, so scoring in Dunk City Dynasty is getting harder by the update.

The Cavalry outfit is new this time around. There's no word on what it actually looks like, but the studio has form here, having put an armour set on a basketball court last volume.

Season Journey carries on alongside all this, letting you collect match trophies and unlock milestone rewards, and losing a challenge doesn't cost you anything. It’s a good thing and more events should work like that.

Season 9 Vol. 2 is live now in Dunk City Dynasty.

While you're at it, check out our list of the best sports games on Android.