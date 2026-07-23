Dunk City Dynasty boosts the roster with six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin and a special community code

Volume 2 is here

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin joins the lineup

Fan-fave Season Journey is back

Community reward code up for grabs

I remember trying to shoot a few hoops as a clumsy kid way back then and failing miserably, which is probably why I've never really considered a career in the sport (that and the fact that I was afraid of the ball smacking me right in the face). Perhaps something like Dunk City Dynasty would've been a way easier (and safer) alternative for me back then - although I very much doubt that's the reason why Dunk City Dynasty is so popular.

Now launching its Season 8 Vol. 2 after the first part kicked off last month, NetEase Games' 3v3 streetball mobile game is raising the stakes with the addition of six-time NBA All-Star, Blake Griffin, to the roster. There's the fan-fave Season Journey too, which will run until August 18th to give you plenty of time to work your way through the zero-penalty progression system.

This'll no doubt keep Hoopers happy, as you can earn Season Trophies without consequences - particularly without any trophy deductions if you lose. And if you happen to hit milestone goals, you get to unlock cool rewards for all your hard work.

Blake's exclusive Griffin 13–14 Jersey is also available to grab from the Jersey Shop, along with the addition of the “Pop-up Show” Set for Season 8 Vol. 2. And as icing on the cake, the community reward code "5DCDGRIFFIN" is now available for your freebie-claiming pleasure.

I guess it's safe to say now's the perfect time to get ballin' if you haven't already, as Dunk City Dynasty is available on iOS and Android as free-to-play and officially licensed, at that. I should probably try my hand at the whole basketball thing again, that said…

But if you're on the lookout for other ways you can flex your skills, why not take a gander at our list of the best sports games on mobile?