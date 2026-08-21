Dunk City Dynasty welcomes two additional NBA stars with the launch of season nine, volume one

Dunk City Dynasty today sees the arrival of two new high-profile NBA stars

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards offers a fast-paced style of play

Meanwhile, New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges gives more options for strong defensive play

Dunk City Dynasty and its fast-paced, 3v3 basketball action has really capitalised on the growing popularity of the sport overseas. Now, with the launch of season nine, volume one, two new major stars are set to arrive in Dunk City Dynasty and further round out an already massive roster!

The update sees the arrival of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, alongside the New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges. The update also sees the launch of the latest Season Journey, allowing you to jump in and play through Dunk City Dynasty's various modes and earn exclusive rewards as a result.

Get dunked on

Anthony Edwards will be instantly recognisable to those of you who check in on the site frequently, as he recently made an appearance to promote another mobile game with Zynga's Spades Plus . His appearance in Dunk City Dynasty shortly after is certainly indicative of the athlete's high profile in the NBA.

And, of course, it wouldn't be a NetEase game without some slightly out-of-place but nonetheless fancy new cosmetics. The Eternal Night armour set lets you take to the field in a fancier and much more distinctive outfit, coupled with the Hero and Boxing Champion cosmetics too.

The NBA and basketball as a whole has become increasingly popular overseas in countries such as China, which is perhaps why NetEase chose to tackle the sport in this popular release. But while China may have homegrown talent, it's still major American athletes such as Edwards and Bridges that seem to still be taking centre stage.

Still, even if you're not into basketball, this is just a small snapshot of some of the great releases available on mobile for sports lovers. Why not check out our list of the best sports games on Android to find some more of our favourite picks you can play right now?