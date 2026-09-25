Disney Speedstorm turns Coco into a musical race through the Land of the Dead

Remember me, preferably from the rear-view mirror

Coco brings three new Racers to the grid

Six Augments can now reshape each Racer

New race types shake up the usual formats

Lumina Fest only wrapped up a couple of weeks ago, and Disney Speedstorm has apparently decided one music festival wasn't enough for the year. Season 22, Bridge of Marigolds, heads into Disney and Pixar's Coco, which is easily the most musical film Pixar has made.

The new track, Road to Remembrance, is set in the Land of the Dead, with portals linking it back to the Land of the Living. Miguel, Héctor, and Ernesto de la Cruz join as Racers, and all three take their abilities from the music.

Miguel boosts himself and messes with rivals using his guitar and Dante. Héctor gets stronger as he composes songs, while Ernesto throws obstacles and memorabilia from his career in your way. Seven more Riveras sign on as Crew Members, Abuelita included.

They'll need sorting on our Disney Speedstorm tier list soon enough, and Gaston, who has sat near the top of it for a good while now, is one of seven Racers getting a Supercharged version this season.

Judy Hopps, Will Turner, King Triton, Maui, the Queen of Hearts, and Fozzie Bear make up the rest. The Villains Vault also opens up, with tournaments and Vault Passes centred on Shan Yu, Mother Gothel, and Yokai.

Moving on, the update introduces brand new Augments. You can equip up to six per Racer, mixing stat bonuses, trade-offs, and active effects. There are three new race types too, including Brain Hack, Power-Up Time, and Arbee.

To top it off, A handful of older race types that were stuck in specific modes are spreading out across Adventure Road, Season Tour, Tournaments, Tales, and the rest. Adventure Road also picks up new collections based on Winnie the Pooh and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Bridge of Marigolds is now live in Disney Speedstorm.

Before you head over the bridge, our Disney Speedstorm codes list should get you a few extra shards for the trip.