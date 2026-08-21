Jackbox Party Pack 12 announces release date for the hit party game series

Jackbox Party Pack 12 has announced its release date for later this autumn

It features a whole host of new interactive party games played with your phone as a controller

Compete to outguess your friends, craft strange greeting cards or squash and stretch photos to fit prompts

While we try not to stretch the definition of what and what isn't mobile, I think you'll forgive us for making an exception today. That's because the upcoming Jackbox Party Pack 12 finally has a release date and will land on iPad, consoles, and PC on October 15th!

The Jackbox Party Pack is an ongoing series, featuring a handful of exciting party games played by using your phone as a controller. This year's entry will see you teaming up with friends to make the perfect (or at least adequate) greeting card, seeing how tuned in you are by playing guessing games with a pal, squashing and stretching photos to fit prompts and more.

Time to party

Jackbox is pretty much a go-to amongst many of my friends for a party. It's simple, straightforward and laugh-a-minute once you really get into it. So a brand-new entry is always welcome, especially one that looks to include some relatively interesting new spin-offs and twists on the formula. Even Trivia Murder Party is getting a standalone sequel

As I mentioned above, we're sort of stretching the definition of mobile to accommodate it. Which is a shame because I reckon a mobile version of the series would be quite good, especially for players who aren't in a position to play on console, PC or even tablets.

Either way, when the Jackbox Party Pack 12 lands later this month, there'll be plenty for you to enjoy. So keep your eyes peeled for it landing on iPad at the very least.

Or if you'd rather check out some of the other exciting new releases on mobile, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for our constantly updated ranking of the most interesting launches arriving so far this year!