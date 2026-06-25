Injustice 2 Mobile introduces Milly Alcock's version of Supergirl to celebrate new movie release

Injustice 2 Mobile is still trucking along, including with the arrival of a new fighter

Milly Alcock's Supergirl is the latest to join the roster

The addition ties into the release of the brand-new film based on the character

For whatever reason, where Marvel has consistently had spotty luck when it comes to gaming, the folks at DC seem to have much better fortune. DC Universe Online is still trucking along, for example, while Injustice 2 Mobile continues to deliver fast-paced fisticuffs for fans! It's even getting fresh updates with the arrival of a brand-new fighter...

With the new Supergirl out now in cinemas, it shouldn't be surprising that Milly Alcock's portrayal of the character is getting top billing in many DC-centric mobile games. And now you'll be able to play as the more cynical version of Kara in Injustice 2 for fast-paced superhero combat.

Super-b

Judging by the gameplay we see above, Supergirl certainly isn't messing around. And while for many it's been refreshing to see a less polished take on the character, we'll still have to see how well the portrayal resonates with fans in theatres.

For my money, I'm quite impressed that Injustice 2 Mobile has kept going as long as it has. But as with DC Universe Online (which just received fresh content updates based on the currently running Absolute line of comics), it seems to be one that manages to keep trucking along no matter how times change.

Certainly, there's a reason that our own Injustice 2 tier list has remained quite popular. Although you'll have to wait a bit to see where Supergirl ends up. But if her brutal fighting style is any indication, I'd bet that she'll land quite high up on that list!

Looking for something a little less Caped Crusader? Want to see what other great releases are now available on mobile? Then check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week, where we've collated some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days.