Dunk City Dynasty takes home Google Play Award as it kicks off Global Championship Finals

Get dunked on

Dunk City Dynasty took home the Google Play Award for Best Multiplayer Game

Not only that, but the Global Championship Finals kick off today in Shanghai

Competitors are duking it out for the chance to grab the lion's share of a $100k prize pool

With its fast-paced arcade gameplay and appearances by many famous faces from the NBA, it's no surprise that NetEase's Dunk City Dynasty has managed to make its mark. And it seems that it's not just with players either, as Dunk City Dynasty recently took home the Google Play Award for Best Multiplayer Game.

The Google Play Awards will need little introduction to longtime mobile gamers. But for those not in the know, the GP Awards honour some of the top-performing and most popular releases on the storefront. And in Dunk City Dynasty's case, it's coming right as their next major multiplayer endeavour takes place.

Kicking off today in Shanghai, China, the Dunk City Dynasty Global Championship Finals see top players competing for the lion's share of a $100,000 prize pool. Set to take place over three days, culminating in the final on November 23rd, you can tune into the Dunk City Dynasty Global Championship Finals on Twitch, TikTok, YouTube and even Twitter.

Going for the basket

It might seem a bit off that the finals for something so intrinsically tied to the American pastime of basketball are taking place in China. But overseas, the NBA is just as, if not more, popular amongst Chinese fans as it is in the USA.

As for the finals themselves? Well, it'll be a chance to see some of the top players pushing Dunk City Dynasty to its limits. And with some famous faces purported to be on-site for the finals, it might be well worth keeping your eyes open to see who makes an appearance.

And speaking of awards, guess what else Dunk City Dynasty is up for? Yes indeed, NetEase's basketball hit is also on the voting list for the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards, so be sure to jump in and make your voice heard!