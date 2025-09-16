Dunk City Dynasty sees NetEase announce Global Championship contest with $100k on the line

Dunking on them

NetEase has announced the Dunk City Dynasty Global Championships 2025

It will see the best teams from across the world duke it out for a top prize of $100k

Regional qualifiers kick off shortly, with registration for teams now open

With its fast-paced 3v3 action and officially licensed players from the NBA and NBPA, it's no wonder Dunk City Dynasty seems to have proven a popular release for NetEase. Now, the publisher and developer are betting big on a surge of interest in the esports side as they announced the Dunk City Dynasty Global Championships 2025!

The competition, which has now opened registration, will run through three stages and see top teams compete to be the last one standing. Those who make it to the finals in Shanghai, China, this November will be in with the chance of winning the lion's share of a $100,000 prize pool.

The Global Championship itself will span seven major regions, including Europe, North America and Mainland China. The first stage will see registered teams go head-to-head in online play until the top eight are selected for the regional finals, from which one will emerge to carry the banner into the finals.

Big money, big interest

The Open Qualifiers are set to run until October 5th, and the Regional Finals will take place from October 11th to 12th. With big money on the line, this seems to be NetEase's big pitch to get the esports crowd interested in Dunk City Dynasty as the next level of esports.

There is something to be said about the influence of big money on esports. After all, some of the most enduring competitions arose from the grassroots scene. But for those who want to prove their gaming chops, I think that it hardly matters where the money comes from, so long as it's there.

Still, there's plenty in the way of competition for fans to test their mettle in.