Home celebrates 14 years with a new update and a free Epic Games Store release

Wake up in a stranger's house

Home gets Postmortem Mode update

The anniversary update adds better controller support and 60 FPS

Claim the pixel-art horror free on Epic until October 29th

Benjamin Rivers wanted Home on the iPad from the start. It got there in the end, a year after its 2012 PC launch, and fourteen years on he’s still working on it. The pixel-art horror has a 14th Anniversary update out now on iOS and Android, and for the first time it’s on the Epic Games Store, free on mobile.

You wake up in a dark room during a storm, inside a house that isn’t yours, with no idea how you got there. Someone’s been murdered. Working out who and how is the job.

The premise isn’t new by any means, so the twist is that Home doesn’t settle on one answer for you. It shifts in small ways depending on how you read what you find, and by the end the truth is mostly whatever you decided it was. No enemies to fight off, no inventory to faff about with. Just you, a house you don’t recognise and your own conclusions.

The latest update brings over Postmortem Mode from the Switch version, a developer commentary that changes depending on the choices you make, same as the mystery itself. There’s a behind-the-scenes gallery too, plus better controller support and 60 FPS.

Epic still has to give people a reason to go through the bother of installing its store on a phone, and I’d argue a short, well-liked mystery you can get through in an evening makes more sense for that than another live-service thing you’d have to commit to.

Home is free on the Epic Games Store from October 22nd to 29th. If you haven’t set the store up on your phone yet, our guide to downloading the Epic Games Store on mobile walks you through the slightly fiddly bit with permissions.

Once you’ve found your way out, our list of the best horror games on Android is full of other places you’d be wise not to wake up in.