Marvel Future Fight has released the Immortals of Olympus update as we enter holiday season

Marvel G(r)eeks Assemble!

Five Greek-inspired heroes join MFF

New Immortals of Olympus quest to go with it

Black Friday sale is also live

Marvel Future Fight is heading into the holiday season swinging, or to put it more accurately, hurling thunderbolts as the new Immortals of Olympus update goes live. Netmarble has rolled out a full squad of Marvel’s Greek-mythology heavyweights, refreshed some of the fighters’ long-running modes, and kicked off the annual Black Friday celebration.

Five new heroes crash down from the Marvel pantheon: Hercules, Hades (Pluto), Zeus, Athena, and Venus. Each arrives with their own interpretation pulled straight from Marvel’s mythological comics, so yes, Hercules is as loud and punch-first as you expect, and Zeus still does the lightning thing with unnecessary dramatic flair. Expect all the divine buffs, massive AoEs, and some very flashy ultimates.

On top of that, there’s a brand-new Epic Quest, titled Immortals of Olympus, which threads these gods into one cohesive storyline. The Alliance Battle mode has also been reworked with a 28-day rotation and a new Infinite Challenge taking over the weekend slots, letting you test your teams against endlessly spawning bosses for higher scores and better rewards.

And because we’ve hit the Black Friday stretch, Netmarble’s gone all-in on the freebies and bonuses. A 10-day Event Quest hands out a Tier-4 Hero Selector, upgrade materials are discounted, and the Special Pass drops a Tier-3 Selector and C.T.P. items. Just logging in until December 10th will net you a Transcended Hero Selector in your inbox, no strings attached.

Meanwhile, the Collector’s Crystal Vault throws up to 5,000 Crystals your way, and uniform sales are back with the usual 50% off. It’s the perfect time to expand your collection through the holiday season without having to excessively grind.

If you’re jumping in to build a new god-tier squad, make sure you grab the latest Marvel Future Fight coupon codes, and if you’re unsure where these Olympians land, our Marvel Future Fight tier list will keep your roster in fighting shape!