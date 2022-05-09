Dungeon Life is a free dungeon-crawler RPG with infinite progression, out now in Early Access on Android

Solo developer Morgan Bard at Happy Games LLC has announced that Dungeon Life, the studio's dungeon-crawling RPG adventure, is out now in Early Access on Google Play. The AI-driven dungeon-crawler lets players progress through the game infinitely via continuous loot-grind similar to idle games.

In Dungeon Life, players can expect to unlock items, skills and gear via the infinite progression system as they spend their gold and loot on shops in town. There are more than a whopping 100,000 loot items to discover, as well as tons of craftable skills, upgradable abilities, and options to invest and build in town. There are also adorable pets, challenging bosses to take down, along with character customisation and full offline functionality that lets players enjoy the game even without an internet connection.

Players can also enjoy the free game with no monetisation schemes at all, given that the mission of Happy Games LLC is to create "games that put a smile on your face, without putting a frown on your wallet."

If you're eager to give the game a go, you can download Dungeon Life on the Google Play Store for Android devices to try it out in its Early Access phase. It's a completely free game. You can also check out the title on the official website for more info or join the community of followers over on the Discord channel page to stay updated on all the latest developments. If you're curious to see what it plays like, you can take a quick sneak peek at the embedded clip above for more info.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets?