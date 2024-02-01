Dumb Ways to Die is celebrating love with a special Valentine's Day event

PlaySide Studios has just announced a heartwarming update for Dumb Ways to Die as the hilarious game prepares for a limited-time Valentine’s Day event. Love is in the air and the lovesick Beans are ready to dive into this sea of affection. All players have to do is navigate these adorable creatures through all the Valentine’s Day madness. Check out the trailer below to get a feel of what the event is like.

The latest update of Dumb Ways to Die brings Cupid and his infamous arrow to the game. He is all set to strike the beans using his arrow and quiver to make them do dumb things. A total of six adorable minigames will be available, each offering a unique task that spreads the feelings of love.

From showering your beloved with heart-shaped chocolates to plucking gorgeous flowers and sending the beans for romantic rendezvous, players will be celebrating the feelings of love over the next few weeks. Dumbville has been completely blanketed in a beautiful pink colour which is an absolutely swoon-worthy transformation.

The game has quite an active YouTube channel as well, with special clippings being made for each event. This time, a hilarious Valentine’s Day short story has been prepared. It will release on Valentine’s Day so be sure to keep an eye out!

All the Valentine's love will remain in the air until February 16th at 12:00 pm PST.