Dumb Ways to Die 4 is celebrating Thanksgiving 2023 with a fall-themed update

After a scary Halloween update, it’s time to lower the spooks in Dumb Ways to Die 4 as Thanksgiving approaches. PlaySide Studios is redecorating Dumbville with a fall theme as the adorable beans prepare for a Thanksgiving fiesta. Players can expect a few minigames that bring the holiday cheer to the TikTok viral sensation. The clip embedded below gives a sneak peek at what’s to come.

The first holiday-themed event in Dumb Ways to Die 4’s latest update is called Retail Rush and is inspired by Black Friday. Things are getting crazy in Dumbville as all the beans get out to shop. Players must manoeuvre Dunce through a muddled car park which is full of beans that are on a bargain hunt.

Next up is for the food lovers out there - Turkey Teardown. Thanksgiving is incomplete without a turkey meal, and Dumbbell is ready to absolutely devour it. A perfectly cooked turkey is waiting for him, and all players need to do is ensure he gets there before any of the other beans raid his feast, leaving Dumbbell hungry.

Finally, the last event is called Troublesome Turkeys. Bozo seems to have gotten himself in trouble with these birds, who are angrily attacking him. Players have been tasked with helping Bozo defend himself from these irritated turkeys. They happen to be pretty important cause there’s no Thanksgiving if there are no turkeys.

All the Thanksgiving fun is free and will be available until December 1st. Download Dumb Ways to Die 4 on the App Store and Google Play by clicking on either of the links below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website for more updates and join the community of followers on the Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.