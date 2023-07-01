Dumb Ways to Die 4 launches Fourth of July mini-games in latest update

PlaySide Studios Ltd has announced a new update for Dumb Ways to Die 4, letting players celebrate the Fourth of July with three new mini-games. The title's first limited-time event also coincides with the milestone of having hit 50 million mini-games played.

In the latest update for Dumb Ways to Die 4, you can join in on all the festive fun of the season with a bunch of fireworks that will light up the sky. It's always a little precarious to keep these clumsy Beans near anything that's related to fire though, so you'll have to do everything you can to keep the celebrations from turning into fire hazards.

There are also plenty of hotdogs involved, and barbecues abound too - inevitably, our favourite Beans might just stumble into these potentially dangerous thingamajigs, so be on your guard. After all, keeping these precious and oh-so-naive Beans alive should be your number-one priority in the game. Just remember to fire up the grill and enjoy the celebrations. What could possibly go wrong, right?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Dumb Ways to Die 4 on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Facebook page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.