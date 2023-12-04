Teeny Tiny Town launches Christmas-themed update along with visual improvements

Short Circuit Studio has announced an exciting new update for Teeny Tiny Town, letting players bask in the glory of the holiday season with some festive new additions to the game. In particular, there are now some new gameplay modifiers that will put your strategic thinking to the test, along with a fun Christmas Theme among other enhancements.

In the latest update to Teeny Tiny Town, you can look forward to new decorations that are in sync with the season as well, plus special challenges that will spice things up for you as the year comes to an end. All these are presented with enhanced visuals and improved UI/UX to make sure your experience is as smooth as can be. You can merge and build your town with ease across a grid-based board to ensure your little citizens are happy and healthy before the board hits its limits.

If you're curious about how the game plays, why not take a look at our Teeny Tiny Town review to get an idea? The game was also nominated by the community as Best Mobile Strategy Game of the Year in our very own Pocket Gamer Awards 2023, so stay tuned for the final results to see if the game made it to the top!

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Teeny Tiny Town on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.